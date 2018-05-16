SORL Auto Parts (SORL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

SORL Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. SORL Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $107.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

SORL Auto Parts traded down $0.28, hitting $5.32, on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 6,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. SORL Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $5.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SORL. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in SORL Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in SORL Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SORL Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SORL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded SORL Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SORL Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

