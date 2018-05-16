Sophiris Bio (SPHS) Trading 5.6% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) shares traded up 5.6% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.37. 35,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 224,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on Sophiris Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group upped their target price on Sophiris Bio to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sophiris Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPHS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sophiris Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sophiris Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sophiris Bio by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 169,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 135,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $87.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

