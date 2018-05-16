Sophiris Bio (SPHS) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low After Analyst Upgrade

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock to $8.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sophiris Bio traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 30848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

The analysts wrote, “Sophiris reported 1Q18 spending of $4.6M on operating expenses and ending the period with $22M in cash on the balance sheet. At the current burn rate, the company has runway into 1H19 and through the next set of catalysts; prostate cancer (PC) data in late 2Q and 4Q for topsalysin. We are factoring in an indication in prostate cancer which raises our price target to $8, from $5 (see below).””

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sophiris Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sophiris Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sophiris Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sophiris Bio by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 169,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 135,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sophiris Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. 6.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. research analysts expect that Sophiris Bio will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

