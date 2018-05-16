Sophiris Bio (SPHS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Sophiris Bio opened at $3.60 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Sophiris Bio has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.94.

Get Sophiris Bio alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sophiris Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sophiris Bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sophiris Bio to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Sophiris Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophiris Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.