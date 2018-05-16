Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ForeScout Technologies (FSCT) Share Price

Press coverage about ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ForeScout Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.0310209830526 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSCT shares. UBS boosted their target price on ForeScout Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Stephens started coverage on ForeScout Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on ForeScout Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ForeScout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on ForeScout Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

ForeScout Technologies opened at $30.42 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. ForeScout Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.96 and a 52-week high of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84.

ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.91 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that ForeScout Technologies will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ForeScout Technologies news, CEO Michael Decesare sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $5,804,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Meritech Management Associates sold 1,014,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $28,030,829.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,801,916 shares of company stock valued at $49,804,958 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

