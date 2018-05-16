Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Altaba (AABA) Share Price

Media headlines about Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Altaba earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 47.1237245013235 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

AABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Vetr upgraded shares of Altaba from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.32 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Altaba in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on shares of Altaba to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Altaba from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.72.

Shares of Altaba traded up $0.58, reaching $77.02, on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 2,300,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,277,999. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.96 and a beta of 1.96. Altaba has a twelve month low of $76.35 and a twelve month high of $77.42.

In other Altaba news, CFO Alexi Wellman sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $97,047.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Altaba Company Profile

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

