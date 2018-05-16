Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Vector Group (VGR) Stock Price

Media stories about Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vector Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 48.1482010950405 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 price target on shares of Vector Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Vector Group opened at $19.29 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76. Vector Group has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). Vector Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $429.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Vector Group’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate segments. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the PYRAMID, EAGLE 20's, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands.

