Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Standard Motor Products (SMP) Stock Price

Press coverage about Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Standard Motor Products earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 48.1509239393034 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Standard Motor Products traded up $0.38, hitting $43.46, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,640. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $968.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.67.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $261.83 million for the quarter. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

SMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Standard Motor Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director John P. Gethin sold 5,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

