Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Saul Centers (BFS) Stock Price

News coverage about Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Saul Centers earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.4364530040576 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $54.00 price target on shares of Saul Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $55.00 target price on shares of Saul Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Saul Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

NYSE:BFS opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Saul Centers has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.39). Saul Centers had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. analysts expect that Saul Centers will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 58 properties which includes (a) 55 community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

