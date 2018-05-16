Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Eaton Vance Municipal (ETX) Share Price

Media headlines about Eaton Vance Municipal (NYSE:ETX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Municipal earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 45.853458890124 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:ETX traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.49. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,824. Eaton Vance Municipal has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations, a portion of which will be investment grade and a portion of which may be below investment grade at the time of investment.

