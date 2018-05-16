Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Price

Media coverage about Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Duke Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.5485052120689 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.90 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.03. 5,483,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.10. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $75.80 and a twelve month high of $77.05.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $155,444.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $292,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,894 shares of company stock valued at $454,703. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.