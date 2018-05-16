Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Stock Price

Press coverage about Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Neurocrine Biosciences earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.856627560428 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.77.

Neurocrine Biosciences opened at $92.92 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $90.66 and a 52 week high of $93.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 11.06 and a current ratio of 11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 0.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.18). Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $71.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 126,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $10,241,684.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,264,598.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $423,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,705 shares of company stock worth $17,909,254 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

