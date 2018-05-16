Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Genomic Health (GHDX) Share Price

News headlines about Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Genomic Health earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the medical research company an impact score of 47.2726720196116 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Genomic Health opened at $38.00 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3,800.00 and a beta of 0.62. Genomic Health has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $38.26.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.95 million. Genomic Health had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. research analysts forecast that Genomic Health will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GHDX shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genomic Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, COO G Bradley Cole sold 5,000 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $164,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Shak sold 5,500 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $201,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

