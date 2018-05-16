Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPS) Stock Price

Media stories about Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dr Pepper Snapple Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.0218863181335 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE DPS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.03. The stock had a trading volume of 723,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,583. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a 52-week low of $119.24 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. research analysts expect that Dr Pepper Snapple Group will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dr Pepper Snapple Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Gabelli raised Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Dr Pepper Snapple Group to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.43.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

