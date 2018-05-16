Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dean Foods (DF) Stock Price

Media coverage about Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dean Foods earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.5849172204677 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of DF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. 22,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,219. Dean Foods has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $916.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Dean Foods had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Dean Foods’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Dean Foods will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. Dean Foods’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

DF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dean Foods in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Dean Foods in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dean Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

In related news, SVP Jose A. Motta sold 8,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $81,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

