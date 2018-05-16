Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Callaway Golf (ELY) Share Price

Headlines about Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Callaway Golf earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.5251363410435 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Callaway Golf opened at $17.95 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is presently 7.55%.

Callaway Golf announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELY. Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Compass Point raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.59 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.76.

In related news, insider Neil Howie sold 68,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $1,084,666.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Mitchell Boezeman sold 32,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $581,197.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,434 shares of company stock worth $4,245,679 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

