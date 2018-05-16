Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Talend (TLND) Stock Price

Press coverage about Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Talend earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 46.8631224083912 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TLND shares. JPMorgan Chase cut Talend from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Talend opened at $55.57 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 0.23. Talend has a 1-year low of $55.24 and a 1-year high of $57.99.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Talend had a negative return on equity of 285.02% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. research analysts expect that Talend will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

