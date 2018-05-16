Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect NTT Docomo (DCM) Share Price

News articles about NTT Docomo (NYSE:DCM) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NTT Docomo earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 46.5211495528741 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCM. UBS began coverage on NTT Docomo in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NTT Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered NTT Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank raised NTT Docomo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NTT Docomo in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NTT Docomo traded down $0.35, hitting $25.60, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 511,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.10. NTT Docomo has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $94.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.10.

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) is a mobile telecommunications carrier. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications business, smart life business and other businesses. The telecommunications business segment includes mobile phone services (long-term evolution (LTE) (Xi) services and freedom of mobile multimedia access (FOMA) services), optical-fiber broadband service, satellite mobile communications services, international services and equipment sales related to these services.

