Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect 3D Systems (DDD) Stock Price

News stories about 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. 3D Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the 3D printing company an impact score of 46.7601390028441 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDD. ValuEngine cut 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Vetr upgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.44 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on 3D Systems to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.74.

3D Systems opened at $12.89 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. equities analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II bought 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $166,727.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

