Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Nabors Industries (NBR) Share Price

Media headlines about Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nabors Industries earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.978406100439 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:NBR opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.61. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $734.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.99 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.45%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 11th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.72%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NBR shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.73.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

