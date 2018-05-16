Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Share Price

Media coverage about Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Agios Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.8214110808819 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of AGIO opened at $85.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.98. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $84.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.21.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.70% and a negative net margin of 822.32%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGIO. UBS lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $155,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,950 shares of company stock worth $5,258,138. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

