Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) Share Price

Headlines about Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Akcea Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7774656987199 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Akcea Therapeutics opened at $23.08 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -10.30. Akcea Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $23.52.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.00% and a negative return on equity of 75.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Akcea Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

AKCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cowen cut Akcea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In other news, major shareholder Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc purchased 10,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999,987.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 53,447,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,147,731.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

