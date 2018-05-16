Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect J. C. Penney (JCP) Stock Price

Media headlines about J. C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) have been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. J. C. Penney earned a coverage optimism score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the department store operator an impact score of 46.4642496863778 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J. C. Penney in a report on Friday, March 2nd. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on J. C. Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on J. C. Penney in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered J. C. Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. J. C. Penney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.27.

Shares of NYSE:JCP remained flat at $$2.91 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,483,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. J. C. Penney has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

J. C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The department store operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. J. C. Penney had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that J. C. Penney will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

