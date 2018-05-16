Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Share Price

Headlines about Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Boingo Wireless earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.5894052126977 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Boingo Wireless traded down $0.06, reaching $20.30, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 1,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,385. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $854.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $57.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.48 million. equities analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group increased their target price on Boingo Wireless to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Capital started coverage on Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.39.

In other news, insider Derek Peterson sold 23,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $668,122.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tom Tracey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $646,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,791.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,519 shares of company stock worth $9,223,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

