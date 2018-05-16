Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Washington Prime Group (WPG) Stock Price

Media stories about Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Washington Prime Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.0752740415462 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Washington Prime Group in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 price target on Washington Prime Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Washington Prime Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE WPG opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Washington Prime Group has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $6.91.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $180.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.70 million. Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 26.94%. analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Washington Prime Group news, CEO Louis G. Conforti purchased 28,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $183,005.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

