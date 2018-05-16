Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect PNC Financial Services (PNC) Share Price

News headlines about PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PNC Financial Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.402312268875 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.36.

PNC Financial Services traded down $0.84, reaching $149.95, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . 1,323,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,889. PNC Financial Services has a 52-week low of $149.22 and a 52-week high of $150.73. The company has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. PNC Financial Services had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 13th. PNC Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

