Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cray (CRAY) Stock Price

News coverage about Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cray earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.3411137265822 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRAY shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Cray in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Cray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $30.00 price target on Cray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ CRAY opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Cray has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. Cray had a negative net margin of 33.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Cray will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Charles Piraino sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $415,989.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,046.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Kiely sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $117,667.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,036.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,750 shares of company stock worth $2,690,207 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

