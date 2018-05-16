Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Share Price

Headlines about Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Casella Waste Systems earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.4251041991475 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CWST has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Casella Waste Systems opened at $24.70 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Heald sold 2,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $76,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmond Coletta sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $582,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,625 shares of company stock worth $3,215,250. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

