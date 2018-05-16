Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ADTRAN (ADTN) Stock Price

Media headlines about ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ADTRAN earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.3372344107966 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.25 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $706.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.61. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $14.77.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $120.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.