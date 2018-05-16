Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ImmunoGen (IMGN) Share Price

Headlines about ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ImmunoGen earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.0648218601886 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMGN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

IMGN opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.06. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 2.17.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ImmunoGen news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 67,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $736,083.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,383 shares in the company, valued at $5,787,003.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 196,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,014. 6.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

