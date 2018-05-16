Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TIER REIT (TIER) Stock Price

Media headlines about TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TIER REIT earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.2060043292478 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE TIER traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,632. TIER REIT has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $976.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.75.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.62). TIER REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $54.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.06 million. research analysts expect that TIER REIT will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. TIER REIT’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TIER. JPMorgan Chase raised TIER REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised TIER REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered TIER REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TIER REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $22.00 price objective on TIER REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TIER REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

