Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Stock Price

Media stories about Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.640094300187 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals opened at $129.68 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $124.69 and a 1 year high of $128.97.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.33. equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.86.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.