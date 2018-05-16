Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant (MTL) Share Price

News articles about Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant (NYSE:MTL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.9065957865854 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant traded up $0.01, hitting $3.61, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.14. Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $3.61.

About Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.

