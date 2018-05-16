Software AG (SOW) Receives €44.29 Average PT from Analysts

Software AG (ETR:SOW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €44.29 ($52.73).

SOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs set a €39.00 ($46.43) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €53.00 ($63.10) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS set a €49.00 ($58.33) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Commerzbank set a €37.50 ($44.64) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €45.00 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of Software opened at €42.76 ($50.90) on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Software has a fifty-two week low of €34.53 ($41.11) and a fifty-two week high of €49.80 ($59.29).

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.