SocialCoin Reaches Market Cap of $7,270.00 (SOCC)

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, SocialCoin has traded down 32% against the dollar. One SocialCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. SocialCoin has a total market cap of $7,270.00 and $238.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003216 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022260 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About SocialCoin

SOCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 1,384,879 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk . The official website for SocialCoin is www.social-coin.co.uk

Buying and Selling SocialCoin

SocialCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SocialCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

