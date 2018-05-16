Smith Asset Management Group LP Purchases Shares of 238,459 Costco (COST)

Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Costco (NASDAQ:COST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 238,459 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,933,000. Costco makes up about 1.5% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned 0.05% of Costco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation raised its stake in shares of Costco by 148.4% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo raised shares of Costco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.42 to $188.91 in a research note on Monday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $223.00 target price on shares of Costco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Costco to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Vetr raised shares of Costco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.28 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (down from $209.00) on shares of Costco in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.14.

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.31, for a total transaction of $573,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,596.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Russell D. Miller sold 12,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.12, for a total transaction of $2,405,729.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,067 shares of company stock worth $11,700,142. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $195.48 on Wednesday. Costco has a 12 month low of $193.31 and a 12 month high of $196.67. The firm has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). Costco had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Costco will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This is a boost from Costco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Costco’s payout ratio is 39.18%.

Costco Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

