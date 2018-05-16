Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $1.96 Million Position in Taylor Morrison (TMHC)

Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC) by 321.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,335 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.08% of Taylor Morrison worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison alerts:

NYSE TMHC opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. Taylor Morrison has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $22.04.

Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $752.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.62 million. Taylor Morrison had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taylor Morrison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

In other news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $138,738.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,906.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.