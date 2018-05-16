Smith Asset Management Group LP Decreases Stake in Big Lots (BIG)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its position in shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,283 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.08% of Big Lots worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,745,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $43.02.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIG. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on Big Lots and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. MKM Partners set a $58.00 price target on Big Lots and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

In related news, CEO David J. Campisi sold 20,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $903,330.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,458,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Campisi sold 25,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $1,201,828.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.