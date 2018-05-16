Smith Asset Management Group LP Buys New Stake in TriNet (TNET)

Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in TriNet (NYSE:TNET) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.05% of TriNet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Atairos Group Inc. acquired a new position in TriNet during the fourth quarter worth $864,822,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,792,000 after purchasing an additional 225,981 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet by 480.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 895,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,706,000 after purchasing an additional 741,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,132,000 after buying an additional 186,875 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TriNet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 733,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,519,000 after buying an additional 60,118 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TriNet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TriNet to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of TriNet opened at $52.85 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. TriNet has a twelve month low of $52.26 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

TriNet (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). TriNet had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 83.91%. The company had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.33 million. analysts expect that TriNet will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

TriNet declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $120.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TriNet news, VP Edward Griese sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $182,685.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,477.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $1,568,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,614 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,493. 38.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriNet Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

