SL Green Realty (SLG) Shares Sold by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 888,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,259 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $86,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,558,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLG. Robert W. Baird set a $106.00 target price on SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Levine sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,503,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $96.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $96.48 and a 1 year high of $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.93 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2017, SL Green held interests in 121 Manhattan buildings totaling 50.0 million square feet.

