SL Green Realty Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (SLG)

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 863 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 828% compared to the average daily volume of 93 call options.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Levine sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,503,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $233,000.

SLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

SL Green Realty opened at $96.48 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $96.48 and a 1-year high of $98.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.93 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2017, SL Green held interests in 121 Manhattan buildings totaling 50.0 million square feet.

