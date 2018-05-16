SJW Group (SJW) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) have trended positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SJW Group earned a news impact score of 0.41 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.4775382813329 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group opened at $59.40 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.24.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. SJW Group had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. sell-side analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

SJW has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.