SingularityNET (AGI) Price Tops $0.17

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Lykke Exchange, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). SingularityNET has a total market cap of $89.84 million and approximately $169,805.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008343 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003962 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000849 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00736250 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00055904 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00146516 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00087013 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Lykke Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

