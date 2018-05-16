Simulations Plus (SLP) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Simulations Plus opened at $19.00 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88 and a beta of -0.56.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $268,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,466,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,481,572.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Robert Kneisel sold 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $52,761.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,491 shares of company stock valued at $938,356 over the last ninety days. 33.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 37,811 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 387,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

