Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) & Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Head-To-Head Survey

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) and Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lifetime Brands and Simpson Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifetime Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 Simpson Manufacturing 0 2 1 0 2.33

Simpson Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $63.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.05%. Given Simpson Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Simpson Manufacturing is more favorable than Lifetime Brands.

Risk and Volatility

Lifetime Brands has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simpson Manufacturing has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lifetime Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Simpson Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Lifetime Brands pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simpson Manufacturing pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Simpson Manufacturing has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Lifetime Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.0% of Lifetime Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of Lifetime Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lifetime Brands and Simpson Manufacturing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifetime Brands $579.48 million 0.38 $2.15 million $0.71 15.14 Simpson Manufacturing $977.03 million 2.91 $92.61 million $1.98 31.03

Simpson Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Lifetime Brands. Lifetime Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simpson Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lifetime Brands and Simpson Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifetime Brands -1.39% 1.57% 0.71% Simpson Manufacturing 9.47% 10.85% 9.28%

Summary

Simpson Manufacturing beats Lifetime Brands on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantry ware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as novelty kitchen tools, tableware accessories, party goods, personal accessories, and other products; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware. The company also provides home solutions, which comprise other products that are used in the home, such as thermal beverageware, food storage, and home décor, as well as neoprene travel products consisting of bags, totes, cases, and sleeves; and sterling silver and pewter giftware products. In addition, it owns or licenses various brands, including Farberware, Mikasa, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, KitchenCraft, Fitz and Floyd, Sabatier, Kamenstein, BUILT NY, MasterClass, Fred, Amco Houseworks, Chicago Metallic, Swing-A-Way, and Copco brands; and offers tableware products under the La Cafetière and Randwyck private label brands. The company serves mass merchants, specialty stores, national chains, department stores, warehouse clubs, supermarkets, off-price retailers, pharmacies, home and garden centers, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its Pfaltzgraff, Mikasa, Fred and Friends, Built NY, Fitz and Floyd, Housewares Deals, and Lifetime Sterling Websites. Lifetime Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications. It also provides connectors for wood framing and cold formed steel applications; screws, tools, and products for deck, fascia, and drywall applications; mechanical anchors and epoxy adhesives; fiber reinforced cementitious mortar products; and decorative hardware and connectors for outdoor living spaces. The company markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, remodeling, and do-it-yourself markets in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam, as well as in Mexico, Chile, and the Middle East. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

