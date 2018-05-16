SilverSun Technologies (SSNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SilverSun Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 million.

SilverSun Technologies traded down $0.01, hitting $3.87, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184. SilverSun Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 million, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSNT. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SilverSun Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 29th. TheStreet cut SilverSun Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers associated training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

