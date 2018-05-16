Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (SAMG) Director Sells $12,105.60 in Stock

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Director Al Messina sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $12,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Al Messina also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 14th, Al Messina sold 504 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $7,817.04.

On Wednesday, May 9th, Al Messina sold 2,599 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $40,544.40.

On Friday, May 11th, Al Messina sold 3,943 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $61,471.37.

On Wednesday, May 2nd, Al Messina sold 2,670 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $41,385.00.

On Monday, April 23rd, Al Messina sold 100 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,540.00.

On Wednesday, April 25th, Al Messina sold 5,783 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $88,942.54.

On Wednesday, April 18th, Al Messina sold 3,866 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $60,116.30.

On Friday, April 20th, Al Messina sold 4,655 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $72,385.25.

On Monday, April 16th, Al Messina sold 1,600 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $24,912.00.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group traded up $0.05, reaching $15.40, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 6,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,781. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $199.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 346.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 110,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Wednesday, April 11th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

