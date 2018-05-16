SilverBow Resources to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (SBOW)

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SilverBow Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q3 2018 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.51. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $58.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

SilverBow Resources opened at $28.73 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $333.27 million and a PE ratio of 4.73.

In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $228,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean C. Woolverton bought 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,242.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,407 shares of company stock worth $98,623 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth $394,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of 1.0 trillion cubic feet equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

