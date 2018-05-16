Signaturefd LLC Takes Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth $104,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth $133,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth $172,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth $190,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

MUFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers banking products and services, including financial consulting services; deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing deposit accounts; asset management and administration services; trust products; and other investment products.

