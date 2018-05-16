Signaturefd LLC Buys 452 Shares of Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 79.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 173,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 310.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 38,950 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 252,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 142,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

ITW stock opened at $145.96 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $144.38 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

